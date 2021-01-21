Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Smith & Nephew from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

SNN stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.89. 11,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,277. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 451.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the third quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.