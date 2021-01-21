Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Decreases Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lowered its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $1,025,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 214.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $109.30. The company had a trading volume of 16,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,130. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $77.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $116.16.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.40.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

