Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Decreases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,298 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 2.1% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 89.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,936,633 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $427,825,000 after buying an additional 1,855,718 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,721,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,799,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,801 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $106,436,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,371,069 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,761,133,000 after buying an additional 568,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 36.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,881,712 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $198,508,000 after buying an additional 506,668 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.82.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.09. 114,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,959,312. The stock has a market cap of $198.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.01 and a 200 day moving average of $105.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $115.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

