Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.15. The company had a trading volume of 836 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,075. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $94.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.29.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

