Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $3.91 Million Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE trimmed its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma comprises about 1.8% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE owned approximately 0.05% of Williams-Sonoma worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 25.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,808,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $476,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,505,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,631,000 after acquiring an additional 113,724 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 574.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 818,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,034,000 after acquiring an additional 697,173 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 19.1% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 485,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,927,000 after purchasing an additional 77,948 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.3% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 465,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of NYSE WSM traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.64. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $128.75.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WSM. Barclays boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $1,591,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,565,480.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock worth $3,645,720 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.