Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $4.51 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,805.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.12. 1,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,175. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.25 and a fifty-two week high of $131.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.83 and its 200-day moving average is $117.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

