Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $5.95 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,114 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. The TJX Companies makes up approximately 2.7% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $5,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 965 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Mirova boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 191.4% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 1,049 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.37.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.41. 86,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,520,359. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $70.96. The company has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.82, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.46.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.