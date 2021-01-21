Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $8.77 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 4.0% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,101,000 after buying an additional 1,840,911 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 2.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,619,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,855,000 after acquiring an additional 187,016 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Accenture by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,789,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $856,405,000 after purchasing an additional 84,083 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in Accenture by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,126,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $480,561,000 after purchasing an additional 26,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,688,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $381,455,000 after purchasing an additional 48,699 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $127,264,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,714,165 shares of company stock valued at $154,647,418. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.85.

Shares of ACN traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $258.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,495. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $255.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.90. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18. The stock has a market cap of $170.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

