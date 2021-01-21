Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Increases Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up 2.0% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital raised its stake in Fiserv by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.81. 75,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,732,679. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a PE ratio of 82.68, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $3,271,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,283,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $240,834.00. Insiders have sold a total of 20,199,273 shares of company stock worth $2,222,913,033 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

