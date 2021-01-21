Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Lowers Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,351 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 3.0% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 19.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,962,681,000 after buying an additional 2,577,992 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,869,189 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $862,358,000 after acquiring an additional 139,857 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,693,788 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $840,338,000 after purchasing an additional 238,209 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 11.0% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $646,441,000 after purchasing an additional 508,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,307,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $540,773,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $142.04. The company had a trading volume of 104,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,882,682. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.73 and a 200-day moving average of $122.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. 140166 upped their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.85.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

