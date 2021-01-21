Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 7,410 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE decreased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,567 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 7,410 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,318 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 11.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,790 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,790 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,272 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,017 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,425.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,817,532 shares of company stock worth $69,490,833 and sold 53,310 shares worth $2,299,796. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Foot Locker stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $47.58. The stock had a trading volume of 27,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,454. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $48.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

FL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

