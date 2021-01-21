Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 855 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for about 2.0% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,012,541,000 after acquiring an additional 712,842 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ecolab by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $896,587,000 after acquiring an additional 582,990 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,466,000 after purchasing an additional 100,616 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,894,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,605,000 after purchasing an additional 30,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 62.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,635,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,858,000 after purchasing an additional 629,903 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,120,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,741.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $216.45. 5,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,854. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36. The firm has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.18, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.63 and a 200-day moving average of $205.92.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Barclays lifted their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.57.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

