Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Trims Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE reduced its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions comprises 3.0% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $984,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.32. The stock had a trading volume of 32,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,802. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total transaction of $2,191,515.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total transaction of $156,286.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,627.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,794 shares of company stock valued at $8,500,206 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.44.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

