Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Sells $286,638.00 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $286,638.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,263,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,787,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Derek Andersen sold 8,662 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $436,824.66.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Derek Andersen sold 23,659 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,225,536.20.

On Monday, November 16th, Derek Andersen sold 64,630 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $2,534,142.30.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded up $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.20. 15,353,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,186,113. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.57. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market cap of $77.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Snap by 9.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,162,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,894 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 239.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557,956 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 47.1% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,515,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,926 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Snap by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,472,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,678,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 37.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,621,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,445,000 after purchasing an additional 712,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, 140166 increased their price target on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.07.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

