Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SNOW. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.04.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $286.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,843,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,097,970. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.01. Snowflake has a one year low of $208.55 and a one year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.65 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,515,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,101,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,242,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

