Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SNOW. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.04.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $286.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,843,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,097,970. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.01. Snowflake has a one year low of $208.55 and a one year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.65 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,515,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,101,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,242,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.