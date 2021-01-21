SnowGem Achieves Market Cap of $1.36 Million (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001118 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 74% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

