Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.07

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.07 and last traded at $17.93, with a volume of 137112 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV stock. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 45,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000. Tuttle Tactical Management owned about 0.08% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV as of its most recent SEC filing.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Company Profile (NYSE:IPOD)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

