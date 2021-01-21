Social Send Achieves Market Cap of $598,918.47 (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Social Send has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Social Send coin can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Social Send has a market cap of $598,918.47 and $5.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Social Send alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001259 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001764 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send Profile

Social Send (CRYPTO:SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Social Send Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Social Send and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.