Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Purchased by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited owned 0.10% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $13,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,657,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,929 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,285,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,095,000 after acquiring an additional 94,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 565.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 863,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,988,000 after acquiring an additional 733,495 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 485,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,754,000 after acquiring an additional 86,611 shares during the period. 12.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded down $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $56.98. 27,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,781. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.52, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average is $38.74. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $452.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.70 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

