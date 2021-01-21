Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.93 and last traded at $2.90. Approximately 560,481 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 231% from the average daily volume of 169,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Socket Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Socket Mobile alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $17.63 million, a PE ratio of -41.71 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.95.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Socket Mobile stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of Socket Mobile as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Socket Mobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCKT)

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.