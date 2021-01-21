Softrock Minerals Ltd. (SFT.V) (CVE:SFT) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.03

Softrock Minerals Ltd. (SFT.V) (CVE:SFT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 44000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02.

Softrock Minerals Ltd. (SFT.V) Company Profile (CVE:SFT)

Softrock Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of oil, gas, and minerals in Canada. The company explores for lithium, potash, diamonds, and cobalt. It holds a 3% gross overriding royalty (GORR) interest on three wells located in the Grand Forks area of Alberta; and 2.5% GORR on two wells in Spirit River area of Northern Alberta.

