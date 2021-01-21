Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) Trading Down 0.2%

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.39. 109,915 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 112,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.04.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAII)

Software Acquisition Group Inc II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

