Solana (SOL) Trading 1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last week, Solana has traded up 1% against the dollar. Solana has a market capitalization of $857.23 million and $43.60 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solana coin can now be purchased for about $3.27 or 0.00010251 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Solana alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00061737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.99 or 0.00523012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00040703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,212.31 or 0.03796915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016534 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Solana Profile

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,630,611 coins and its circulating supply is 261,900,137 coins. Solana’s official website is solana.com . The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Solana Coin Trading

Solana can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.