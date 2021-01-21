Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (SVS.V) (CVE:SVS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.40

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (SVS.V) (CVE:SVS) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 89840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$15.34 million and a PE ratio of -4.18.

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (SVS.V) Company Profile (CVE:SVS)

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc engages in the development of algal-based production systems to produce natural based green commercial products in Canada and internationally. Its algal-based production systems are used to produce organic omega nutraceuticals and bio-pharmaceutical active ingredients/therapies.

