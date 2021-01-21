SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

NYSE SWI opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 130.51 and a beta of 1.07. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.59.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $260.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.42 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Gardiner sold 57,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $1,286,429.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 726,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,317,062.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 5,839,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $128,286,279.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,992,950 shares of company stock worth $197,594,819 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 40,848 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 10.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the third quarter worth approximately $314,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 44.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

