Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Shares Up 5.3%

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)’s stock price shot up 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.36. 626,927 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,210,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLDB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Solid Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.55.

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts expect that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

