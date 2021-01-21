Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Shares Up 5.3%

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)’s stock price shot up 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.36. 626,927 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,210,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.
A number of research firms have weighed in on SLDB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Solid Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.55.
The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.
Solid Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLDB)
Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.
Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.