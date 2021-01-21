Somero Enterprises, Inc. (SOM.L) (LON:SOM) Shares Gap Up to $350.00

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (SOM.L) (LON:SOM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $350.00, but opened at $370.00. Somero Enterprises, Inc. (SOM.L) shares last traded at $380.00, with a volume of 410,507 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £213.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 309.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 258.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (SOM.L) Company Profile (LON:SOM)

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. It also offers related parts and accessories, as well as provides training services. The company's proprietary products include the CopperHead, Mini Screed C, S-485 Laser Screed, S-940 Laser Screed, S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed, S-15R Laser Screed, S-10A Laser Screed, S-840 Laser Screed, S-158C Laser Screed, and S-22E Laser Screed machines, as well as the 3-D Profiler System software and the Somero Floor Levelness System.

