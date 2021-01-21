SOMESING (SSX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.55 Million

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, SOMESING has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SOMESING token can now be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SOMESING has a market cap of $3.27 million and $2.55 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00051060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00126042 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00073644 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00282147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00068905 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,343,000 tokens. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

SOMESING Token Trading

SOMESING can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

