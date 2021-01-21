Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Shares Gap Up to $0.84

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.84, but opened at $0.93. Sonim Technologies shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 36,584 shares trading hands.

SONM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.06.

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 106.80% and a negative net margin of 48.77%. The business had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sonim Technologies, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 18,329 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 543,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 81,571 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

