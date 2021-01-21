Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) Stock Holdings Boosted by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNE. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sony in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Sony by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Sony in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Sony in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in Sony in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNE opened at $102.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sony Co. has a twelve month low of $50.94 and a twelve month high of $105.00. The company has a market capitalization of $125.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.53.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $2.57. Sony had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $19.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Sony Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNE. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

