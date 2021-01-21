Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 242.13% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.70. Sorrento Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $19.39.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 314.06% and a negative net margin of 698.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $907,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 968.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 114,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 103,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 312.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 180,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 234,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 1,830.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 28,734 shares during the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.