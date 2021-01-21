SOS (NYSE:SOS) Shares Gap Down to $2.14

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.14, but opened at $1.96. SOS shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 50,554 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SOS stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.49% of SOS as of its most recent SEC filing.

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, blockchain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud.

