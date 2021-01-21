SOUTHEASTERN GROCERS, INC. Prices IPO at $14.00-$16.00 Per Share (SEGR)

SOUTHEASTERN GROCERS, INC. (SEGR) is planning to raise $134 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, January 29th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 8,900,000 shares at a price of $14.00-$16.00 per share.

In the last year, SOUTHEASTERN GROCERS, INC. generated $8.3 billion in revenue and had a net loss of $116.2 million.

BofA Securities and Goldman Sachs acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Deutsche Bank Securities, BMO Capital Markets, Truist Securities and Wells Fargo Securities were co-managers.

SOUTHEASTERN GROCERS, INC. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a leading regional food retailer based on revenue and number of stores we operate with a long-standing history in the Southeastern United States, serving highly attractive markets throughout Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi. We operate 420 stores under the “Winn-Dixie,” “Harveys” and “Fresco y Más” supermarket banners. We believe we are the sixth-largest conventional supermarket operator in the United States and the second-largest conventional supermarket operator in the five states in which we operate, respectively, based on aggregate number of stores we operate. According to IRI Worldwide industry data, we maintain the #2 market share position by revenue among conventional supermarkets within the six major markets in which we compete in the five states in which we operate. Additionally, we operate 140 liquor stores, 231 in-store pharmacies and one centralized specialty pharmacy, which supplement our product assortment and drive incremental sales. (Note: Revenue (net sales) and net loss figures are for fiscal year 2019, according to the prospectus. For the 28 weeks ended July 8, 2020, Southeastern Grocers reported net sales of $5.3 billion and net income of $205.7 million; this marked a swing to a profit for the 28 weeks ended July 8, 2020, from a loss for fiscal year 2019.) “.

SOUTHEASTERN GROCERS, INC. was founded in 2018 and has employees. The company is located at 8928 Prominence Parkway #200 Jacksonville, Florida 32256 and can be reached via phone at (904) 783-5000 or on the web at http://www.segrocers.com/.

