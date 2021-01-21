Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.32. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 17.12%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $1,157,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 107,955 shares of company stock worth $1,243,476. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,422,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 265,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,399,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 78,811 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 24.1% in the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 105,083 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 376,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 235,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONA traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.34. The stock had a trading volume of 81,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,398. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $300.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

