Southwest Airlines (LUV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Southwest Airlines to post earnings of ($1.66) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Southwest Airlines to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

NYSE LUV opened at $48.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.65 and a 200 day moving average of $40.34.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.39.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.