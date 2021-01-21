Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Reaches Market Cap of $56,960.95

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One Sparkle Loyalty token can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Sparkle Loyalty has a market cap of $56,960.95 and approximately $3.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded down 64.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sparkle Loyalty Token Profile

Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,272,566 tokens. Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io

Sparkle Loyalty Token Trading

Sparkle Loyalty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkle Loyalty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

