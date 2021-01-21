SparkPoint (SRK) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Exchanges

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 17.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $16.80 million and $1.53 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SRK is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,299,308,283 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

