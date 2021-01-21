SparksPay (SPK) Price Down 37.9% Over Last 7 Days

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. SparksPay has a market cap of $31,009.75 and approximately $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SparksPay has traded 37.9% lower against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000042 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001069 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,331,871 coins and its circulating supply is 9,256,314 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SparksPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

