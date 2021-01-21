SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Bought by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,690 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Gold MiniShares worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.57. 40,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,975,381. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $20.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.86.

