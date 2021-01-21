SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Position Raised by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,781 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $7,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 84.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $238,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $241,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 331.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter.

SPAB stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,969. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $31.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.81.

