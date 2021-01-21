SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Shares Bought by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 786,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,879 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.99% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF worth $25,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 145.6% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,567,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,830 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 60.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 154.5% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $32.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.12. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $33.40.

