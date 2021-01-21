SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,920 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 86.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,474,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,518,000 after buying an additional 685,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 858,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 91,151 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 76.5% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 846,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,124,000 after purchasing an additional 366,705 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,889,000 after purchasing an additional 45,728 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 585,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,060,000 after purchasing an additional 28,944 shares during the period.

SPIP traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,676. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $31.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.78.

