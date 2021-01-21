SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Sets New 1-Year High at $59.24

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.24 and last traded at $58.50, with a volume of 301465 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.15.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 69.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

