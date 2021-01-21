SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is Wolff Financial Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 9.4% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $17,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SDY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of SDY traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.69. The stock had a trading volume of 50,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,054. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $110.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.82.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

