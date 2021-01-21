SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR) Shares Down 0.1%

SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR) shares dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.74 and last traded at $31.77. Approximately 7,693 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 13,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.81.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

