Spectra Systems Co. (SPSY.L) (LON:SPSY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $177.52

Spectra Systems Co. (SPSY.L) (LON:SPSY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.52 and traded as high as $181.90. Spectra Systems Co. (SPSY.L) shares last traded at $184.00, with a volume of 29,108 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market cap of £80.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 177.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 161.42.

Spectra Systems Corporation discovers, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates in three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor equipment to authenticate banknotes that are used by central banks, as well as G7 country for passport security; banknote cleaning solution that lifts sebum and other substances from the banknote through a dry process based on supercritical CO2 cleaning; and solutions to authenticate brand name products.

