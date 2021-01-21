Spectrecoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.67 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00025639 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00118862 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001516 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00010306 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008788 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003260 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.