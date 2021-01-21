Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Trading 5.7% Higher This Week

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 21st. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00025347 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00116776 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001523 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00010577 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00009147 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

