Spectris plc (SXS.L) (LON:SXS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3,192.00

Spectris plc (SXS.L) (LON:SXS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,192 ($41.70) and last traded at GBX 3,144 ($41.08), with a volume of 7962 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,013 ($39.37).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris plc (SXS.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,565.63 ($33.52).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,898.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,652.41. The company has a market capitalization of £3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

