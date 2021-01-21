Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Purchases 20,320 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 20,320 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,987,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,181,000 after buying an additional 443,973 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,745,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,554,000 after acquiring an additional 229,666 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,166,000 after acquiring an additional 177,390 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,183,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,927,000 after acquiring an additional 45,862 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM stock opened at $49.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $68.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

